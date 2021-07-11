Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hammad Ali Shah

PakMakaan.com Logo Design

Hammad Ali Shah
Hammad Ali Shah
  • Save
PakMakaan.com Logo Design branding startup real estate design brand identity pakmakaan graphic design logo
Download color palette

Designed a logo for PakMakaan.com which is Pakistan based Real Estate startup. PakMakaan is property portal facilitating tenants, owners, agents and individuals seeking to buy, rent or sell properties for free. For now, Logo designed for the PakMakaan web portal while Icon is for mobile application considering the colour theme of the startup.

Hammad Ali Shah
Hammad Ali Shah

More by Hammad Ali Shah

View profile
    • Like