Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md. Rifat Kamal

Fancy Restaurant UI | BLUE PLATE | Mobile App UI

Md. Rifat Kamal
Md. Rifat Kamal
  • Save
Fancy Restaurant UI | BLUE PLATE | Mobile App UI branding logo illustration app ui ux design
Download color palette

Hello
This is a UI design for a fancy restaurant.
I am eagerly waiting for your constructive comments on my design.
Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Md. Rifat Kamal
Md. Rifat Kamal

More by Md. Rifat Kamal

View profile
    • Like