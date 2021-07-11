Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

ITERSI Visual Identity Guideline

Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem
Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem
  • Save
ITERSI Visual Identity Guideline logo minimal web development web design web agency website tech vector icon design style guide visual identity ux typography ui branding logo design mark brand identity logotype
Download color palette

Try to maintain the theme of the brand Itersi
Experimenting with different types of layouts 😄
Itersi web agency: https://www.behance.net/.../ITERSI-WEB-AGENCY-BRANDING
.
.
Follow me:
Instagram: instagram.com/designerdollar
Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/kazi-faiz-ahmed-007
Twitter: twitter.com/designerdollar
Pinterest: pinterest.com/DesignerDollar8
Reddit: reddit.com/user/designerdollar

All rights reserved by Designer Dollar 2021.

Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem
Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

More by Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

View profile
    • Like