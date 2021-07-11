UPI Send Money - Neobank App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
UI transition animation for UPI money transfer. Done for Novopay's Neobank app. The QR code scanner is based on the Material Design Machine Learning guidelines. And added the fireworks to spice up the transaction success.
Designed in Sketch. Animated in After Effects.
