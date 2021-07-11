Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UPI Send Money - Neobank App

UPI Send Money - Neobank App after effects transaction qr code machine learning material design neo bank mobile bank minimal animation ui ux camera scanner fireworks success send money money transfer digital bank
UI transition animation for UPI money transfer. Done for Novopay's Neobank app. The QR code scanner is based on the Material Design Machine Learning guidelines. And added the fireworks to spice up the transaction success.

Designed in Sketch. Animated in After Effects.

