Mrinal

Indianama - Hero Section (Exploration)

Mrinal
Mrinal
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hero section exploration for Indianama's website. This variation included bold type mixed with flowing drapes. In the exploration stage, I decided to mix different mediums to come up with an interesting hero section. This version did not make it to the final design but I think it was an interesting approach.

Let me know what your thoughts are. Thanks!

Mrinal
Mrinal
Interaction Designer // Available For Work
Hire Me

More by Mrinal

View profile
    • Like