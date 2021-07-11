Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayur Dusane

Pepperfry App Redesign

Mayur Dusane
Mayur Dusane
  • Save
Pepperfry App Redesign ecommerce popup pop product sort filter mobile app minimal ui design
Download color palette

Got a reference from the "Pepperfry app" (Online Furniture store) and re-design it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Mayur Dusane
Mayur Dusane

More by Mayur Dusane

View profile
    • Like