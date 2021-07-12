🇻🇳🌱👩🏼‍🌾🥤 Recently I had the honor to create a visual identity for Medo Cà Phê ― a traditional coffee brand from Central Vietnam, sourcing directly from farmers high-quality Arabica and Robusta coffee beans. I cannot wait to make some more progress with this project. And the best is yet to come!

❦

