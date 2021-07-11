Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music Player💃🏻 : Daily UI 009

I redesign Joox, which is the music player app I commonly use. I found that its original interface is a bit too much details that is not well-organized and categorized yet.

Hope you like it. And if you have any suggestion, please feel free to comment. I would be appreciated any advices! :D

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
