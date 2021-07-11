Surja Sen Das Raj

BlueJeans Redesign Experience

Surja Sen Das Raj
Surja Sen Das Raj
Hire Me
  • Save
BlueJeans Redesign Experience surja sen brand identity agency design ofspace academy ofspace branding logo illustration gradient ux ui template design creative dribbble best shot app design company app design ios app bluejeans redesign bluejeans
Download color palette

BlueJeans Redesign Experience
.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
5-star rating agency on GrabStar
https://grabstar.io/profiles/ofspace/
.
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects hello@ofspace.co
.
🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

Surja Sen Das Raj
Surja Sen Das Raj
I design experiences that make people's lives simple
Hire Me

More by Surja Sen Das Raj

View profile
    • Like