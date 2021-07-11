Abhishek Agarwal

Readr. (Sign up/Login UI)

Abhishek Agarwal
Abhishek Agarwal
  • Save
Readr. (Sign up/Login UI) mobile in web design ux user experience mobile design web design user interface ui challenge reader book chocolate brown clean ui modern graphic design figma design concept design hire freelance
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for a sign-up UI. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

Who said mobile UI is restricted to smartphones?
Here's the idea of using mobile sign-up UI on a webpage as well! 📱
------------------------------
Don't forget to press (L)
Want to hire? Shoot your proposal to abhishekcse.602@gmail.com

Abhishek Agarwal
Abhishek Agarwal

More by Abhishek Agarwal

View profile
    • Like