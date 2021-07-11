Business Flyer Design

Trending designs to inspire you
This is Corporate Business Flyer
-----------------------------------------
FEATURES:
8.27” x 11.69” (A4 SIZE)
Fully Editable
Free Fonts Used
300 DPI CMYK
Print Ready File
Free Photo Used
---------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
WhatsApp: 01630422267
Email: shshahin637@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shahin637?up_rollout=true
Thank you