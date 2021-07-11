Graphic Panda

Business Flyer Design

Graphic Panda
Graphic Panda
  • Save
Business Flyer Design a4 paper 2022 flyer design flyer mockup marketing agency corporate print item business flyer template business flyer design business flyer leaflet flyers flyer design flyer company brochure brand identity banner print branding
Download color palette

This is Corporate Business Flyer
-----------------------------------------
FEATURES:
8.27” x 11.69” (A4 SIZE)
Fully Editable
Free Fonts Used
300 DPI CMYK
Print Ready File
Free Photo Used
---------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
WhatsApp: 01630422267
Email: shshahin637@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shahin637?up_rollout=true
Thank you

Graphic Panda
Graphic Panda

More by Graphic Panda

View profile
    • Like