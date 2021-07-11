Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sandeep Singh

Food Ordering App

Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh
  • Save
Food Ordering App icon vector logo typography illustration design branding app ui ux
Download color palette

Here is another replica of another interface of an app which allows its users to order their whole cuisine for different meals. Please do met know you guys like it or not.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh

More by Sandeep Singh

View profile
    • Like