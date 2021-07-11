Yarden Bernstein

Hotel check-in

Yarden Bernstein
Yarden Bernstein
  • Save
Hotel check-in check in hotel mobile design ui
Download color palette

Hi 🙃

A side project :) - process of check into a hotel with a flexible option.

Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.

Thanks!

Behance | My Portfolio

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Yarden Bernstein
Yarden Bernstein

More by Yarden Bernstein

View profile
    • Like