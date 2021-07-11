Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eduard Bodak

unik Hero Header / Agency Landingpage

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
unik Hero Header / Agency Landingpage header hero clean minimal creative agency webdesign website ux design ui design light theme gradient 2021 design ui typography illustration clean design adobe xd landingpage ux
Hey Dribbblers! 💙

This time i have tried to make a hero header about a creative agency. I wanted to keep it simple and clean. Design is made in Adobe XD. The really cool Illustrations comes from Piqo. It's called The Odd Illustration.

#TheOddIllustration

Would be happy to hear some feedback about my font choice from you! 😊

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
UX/UI-Design & simple Illustrations 👋
