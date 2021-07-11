INOVEIGHT branding project

They needed a full branding ... from the naming to the logo , design elements

Stationary designs etc..

But they wanted something that feels out of this world … something feels futuristic!

So we did our meetings and understand what they exactly are … and we started

With branding their company !

Let`s get straight to the point … they want something creative … feels creative

They also provide 8 Creative services

In another way 8 innovative services

And what`s feels in common ?

What about Inov Eight.

Yes …

Inoveight Studios , Future needs eight