INOVEIGHT branding project

They needed a full branding ... from the naming to the logo , design elements
Stationary designs etc..
But they wanted something that feels out of this world … something feels futuristic!
So we did our meetings and understand what they exactly are … and we started
With branding their company !
Let`s get straight to the point … they want something creative … feels creative
They also provide 8 Creative services
In another way 8 innovative services
And what`s feels in common ?
What about Inov Eight.
Yes …
Inoveight Studios , Future needs eight