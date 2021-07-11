Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Moe

INOVEIGHT branding project

Moe
Moe
  • Save
INOVEIGHT branding project vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

They needed a full branding ... from the naming to the logo , design elements
Stationary designs etc..

But they wanted something that feels out of this world … something feels futuristic!
So we did our meetings and understand what they exactly are … and we started
With branding their company !

Let`s get straight to the point … they want something creative … feels creative
They also provide 8 Creative services
In another way 8 innovative services
And what`s feels in common ?
What about Inov Eight.
Yes …
Inoveight Studios , Future needs eight

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Moe
Moe

More by Moe

View profile
    • Like