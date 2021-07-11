Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hasan Mahmud

Rika - eCommerce Mobile App

Rika - eCommerce Mobile App userexperience app ui branding ecommerce business fashion ecommerce app mobile app online shopping online shop ux design ui design uiux design app design minimal trendy design ux ui web design
Hello folks!
This is a new eCommerce mobile app UI kit. Provide all kind of business services. Globally incubate standards compliant. The artboard is fully editable, layered, carefully organized.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Make your project more awesome!

Drop us a line to thepixleslab@gmail.com

Behance: www.behance.net/hasanmahmud08

Instagram: www.instagram.com/uidesignerstudio/

