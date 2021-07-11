Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Scented candle branding project

Scented candle branding project packaging typography logo illustration icon design branding
I combined the scented candle with an astonishing rose to convey a relaxation feeling, nature and beauty also i used a clean and minimal strokes to make it more feminine but not too feminine to also attract the other sex, combined with a fun/cursive font to complete the image and also i used a warm vibrant colors as a final touch.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
