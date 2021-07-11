Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moe

Kyrn leather goods branding projects

Moe
Moe
Kyrn leather goods branding projects ui packaging typography logo illustration icon design branding
Kyrn is a premium factory for leather products that wanted something that feels premium masculine and elegant.
we solved that through a sleek designs with an elegant typography and graphics that explains the process of leather making
also the grey in orange palleted to make it stand out from competition

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Moe
Moe

