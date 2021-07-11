Kyrn leather goods branding projects

Trending designs to inspire you
Kyrn is a premium factory for leather products that wanted something that feels premium masculine and elegant.
we solved that through a sleek designs with an elegant typography and graphics that explains the process of leather making
also the grey in orange palleted to make it stand out from competition