Fish store brand identity system

Al ashkar is a well known salted fish shop
in Damietta, who has his own loyal customers.
He wanted to expand, open a new branch in Cairo
offering his products to a new range of clients.
Solution
Our solution to him is a premium yet authentic identity to
change the client's perception of the traditional salted fish shop.
We achieved the equation by giving him a fresh modern premium frame
to reflect the contrast with his Egyptian authentic high quality product.