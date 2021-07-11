Moe

Fish store brand identity system

Fish store brand identity system typography icon illustration packaging logo design branding
Al ashkar is a well known salted fish shop
in Damietta, who has his own loyal customers.
He wanted to expand, open a new branch in Cairo
offering his products to a new range of clients.

Solution

Our solution to him is a premium yet authentic identity to
change the client's perception of the traditional salted fish shop.
We achieved the equation by giving him a fresh modern premium frame
to reflect the contrast with his Egyptian authentic high quality product.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
