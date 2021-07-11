Kareman hand made jewelry Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Kareman makes handmade jewelry and she is so passionate about her products and brand
She mainly uses elements from nature and loves to keep everything in that theme also
She is a feminist that supports woman empowering, she wanted to convey the woman power in
a feminine way, convey the love of nature and make the brand overall feels natural and calm.