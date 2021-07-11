Moe

Kareman hand made jewelry Branding

Moe
Moe
  • Save
Kareman hand made jewelry Branding icon typography branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

Kareman makes handmade jewelry and she is so passionate about her products and brand
She mainly uses elements from nature and loves to keep everything in that theme also
She is a feminist that supports woman empowering, she wanted to convey the woman power in
a feminine way, convey the love of nature and make the brand overall feels natural and calm.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Moe
Moe

More by Moe

View profile
    • Like