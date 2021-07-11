Card Animation - Neobank App

UI transition animation from the User Profile to Card Details page. Done for Novopay's Neobank app.

I've made the card look realistic and responsive to touch. This is an improvement over the existing design, which is just a flat image of the card.

Designed in Sketch. Animated in After Effects.

