Card Animation - Neobank App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
UI transition animation from the User Profile to Card Details page. Done for Novopay's Neobank app.
I've made the card look realistic and responsive to touch. This is an improvement over the existing design, which is just a flat image of the card.
Designed in Sketch. Animated in After Effects.
---
Hit "L" if you like ❤️ this shot and comment your feedback. Much appreciated 🙏🏾
---