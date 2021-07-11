Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Card Animation - Neobank App

Card Animation - Neobank App after effects profile neo bank mobile bank minimal animation ui ux card debit card credit card digital bank
UI transition animation from the User Profile to Card Details page. Done for Novopay's Neobank app.

I've made the card look realistic and responsive to touch. This is an improvement over the existing design, which is just a flat image of the card.

Designed in Sketch. Animated in After Effects.

