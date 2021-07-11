8 DVD collection design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi! I'm very very happy that this is my first post here!
This work was a design for an 8 DVD collection with 37 videos.
I can't upload a multi-shot post yet, so I'll post them 1 at a time.
Hope you like it and I'll be posting more of my work and experiments!