8 DVD collection design

8 DVD collection design
Hi! I'm very very happy that this is my first post here!

This work was a design for an 8 DVD collection with 37 videos.
I can't upload a multi-shot post yet, so I'll post them 1 at a time.

Hope you like it and I'll be posting more of my work and experiments!

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
