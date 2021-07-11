Maithili

Sign In/Sign Up Page - #DailyUI 001 app vector branding illustration uiux design product design ux ui
Hi folks! 🎉

This is my challenge for Daily UI exploration about a Sign Up page for a To-Do list app - Day 1

Illustration from Undraw.co

Feel free to leave feedback, don't forget to press (L) and also to follow my dribbble account to get lots of awesome design.

Hope you like and stay safe from everywhere,
Thank you! ✨

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
