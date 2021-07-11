Eleks Iconography

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all!
We glad to introduce our icon pack, which made for Eleks brand identity. 80 unique icons for various needs like a representation of our work process, expertise, industries we are working at.
You can check them out in our website.
Want to see more our projects? Visit our Behance