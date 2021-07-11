Trending designs to inspire you
So here I post my first dribbble shot!!
This is a concept chat app that I designed using Figma while studying the foundations of the design process. It was a great fun to create all elements, experiment with different tools, and understand the designing process in detail.
I hope you like the efforts ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬