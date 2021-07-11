Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rushabh Khasnis

Betalk

Betalk phone calling app icon ui design ux design design whatsapp chat app app typography vector ux graphic design ui
So here I post my first dribbble shot!!

This is a concept chat app that I designed using Figma while studying the foundations of the design process. It was a great fun to create all elements, experiment with different tools, and understand the designing process in detail.

I hope you like the efforts ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

