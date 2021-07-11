Reza Gholipour
Piqo Design

Piggy Crypto Bank

Reza Gholipour
Piqo Design
Reza Gholipour for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Piggy Crypto Bank design c4d minimal 3d illustration piggy bank crypto cinema4d bitcoin btc etc cute
Download color palette

Another shot of Iconly 3D - Piggy crypto bank
It will be released soon!
-
👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat!
Info@piqo.design
-
Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma
-
Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign
-
`Follow Piqo Design:`
-
`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like