Hey guys! Glad to share my new work after a long time..
This is a brownie ordering app ..Concept is "An app that is specially for teenagers who love brownies so that they can order for brownies at any time any where whenever they get cravings"
This app i designed for a course assignment in coursera but since dribble is a good platform to showcase our talent in design i thought of sharing it here!!
Do show some love to my work by clicking heart and through ur comments..Thanks in Advance!!