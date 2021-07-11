Local File Sharing App

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my design idea for a local file sharing web app. Inspired by Node.js-LAN-File-Sharing
Are you looking to design/build any website for your business? I am happy to help you grow. Say hi via Twitter DM
Want to see more in the future? Don't miss any of my shots and follow me on Dribbble.