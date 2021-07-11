Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Local File Sharing App

Local File Sharing App figma app design ui
Hello 🏀,

This is my design idea for a local file sharing web app. Inspired by Node.js-LAN-File-Sharing

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
