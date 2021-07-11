Music Streaming Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends, I tried to design a music streaming online website or you can say landing page.
A place to stream your music for all sorts of mood.
What do you think about this?
Do you like what you see? show some love ❤️
We're open to new Projects 😄
📧 lazyinterface@gmail.com