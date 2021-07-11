Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Business Card Design

Business Card Design branding logo graphic design visiting card
I will make single and double sided unique, modern, Luxury, innovative, sleek-Minimalist, awesome yet professional and eye-catching Business cards.

Special Features
• QR Code
• Minimalist or Abstract Design
• Plastic Transparent Card

Card Size
• Horizontal or Vertical
• All Sizes are available
• Default Size 3.5"x2"
• Custom Size
• One Sided or Both Sided

Samples & Revisions
• Unlimited revisions
• Minimum two samples
• Free mockup files.

Print
• Print Ready CMYK Files
• AI, PSD or PDF Raw Files Included
• 300dpi Print Quality Files

So, please provide the information for start the order with confident-

Link: https://www.fiverr.com/shafiqur0007

Thanks for your time.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
