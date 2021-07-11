SW TOYSHOP Brand Identity - Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Toyshop is based in Indonesia. Using space as a general concept since the owner of the brand is a huge fan of Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story Franchise.
I've enjoyed the whole designing process. Playing with infinite possibilities of color palette, and all those possibilities amuse me. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do! And feel free to write me a comment.
To Infinity and Beyond!