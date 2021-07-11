wahyu saputra

Fitter App

wahyu saputra
wahyu saputra
  • Save
Fitter App uiuxdesign mobile uiux mobile ui ux mobile app design ui ui design
Download color palette

Hi Everyonee !!

Today I create some exploration of the Fitter App. I use black and white colors and Poppins font

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow me

-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us ?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ6ISKgLLP_/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
wahyu saputra
wahyu saputra

More by wahyu saputra

View profile
    • Like