Jahidul Islam

Windows Media Player Redesign Concept

Jahidul Islam
Jahidul Islam
  • Save
Windows Media Player Redesign Concept media app design media photoshop xd figma gradient design gradient app design app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi,
As the developer version of Windows 11 was published recently, I gave it a try and found out that they still didn't updated their media player. So I give it a shot and have come up with this concept. Hope you will like it.
Thanks
For full project view: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123239331/Windows-Media-Player-Redesign-Concept

Jahidul Islam
Jahidul Islam

More by Jahidul Islam

View profile
    • Like