Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi,
As the developer version of Windows 11 was published recently, I gave it a try and found out that they still didn't updated their media player. So I give it a shot and have come up with this concept. Hope you will like it.
Thanks
For full project view: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123239331/Windows-Media-Player-Redesign-Concept