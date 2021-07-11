Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mollie Starr

Retro Color Palette Inspiration

Retro Color Palette Inspiration
  1. D-Oatl-03.png
  2. D-Oatl-02.png
  3. D-Oatl-01.png

Has it almost been a year since I posted to Dribbble? Yes.

But...I'm back with series of type lockups and a little retro color palette inspiration. I love these soft pastels with the deeper tones of green and blue.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Little lady living in Australia.
