Nguyen Truc Huyen My

FULL REQUIREMENTS: COSPLAY RETOUCH COMMISSION

Basic requests:
- Skin - makeup - visual - body retouch
- Color correction
Special requests:
- Add special effects
- Remove and replace background of all characters and graft to one photo

Cosplay title: Cardcaptor Sakura

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
