Place Your Link Review – Place Your Link By Dawud Islam

Place Your Link Review & Bonuses: http://review-oto.com/place-your-link-review/

Place Your Link is a system that can bring success very close to you. This system will simply set your sales and conversions on fire by pasting in your links in various niches. Once you have submitted your link, you will enjoy this free traffic day after day, month after month.

All in just 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Purchase

Grab a copy of Place Your Link today before the price goes up

Step 2: Set Up Your System

Just press the button to submit your link

Step 3: Sit back and enjoy your free buyer traffic each and every day FOREVER.

With Place Your Link in your hand, you can achieve long-term success online no matter what your skill level, budget, or previous experience.

Keep All Of The Profits

All of the Place Your Link commissions from your URL are yours, so you keep ALL of the profits

100% Newbie Friendly

No tech skills required – they deliberately created this for beginners

Consistent Scalable Income

Saturation proof method that you can repeat time and time again

Set Up In Seconds, Results In Hours

Place Your Link can deliver free buyer traffic and commissions within a few hours of set up

Work ONCE – Get Paid FOREVER

Unlike other methods, submit your link ONCE and get free traffic EVERY day.

Work Worldwide

Geography is no barrier to your success with Place Your Link.

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

Try it out – what have you got to lose?

Get your hands on Place Your Link at the lowest price ever by clicking on the link below.

Place Your Link Review – Pricing

Place Your Link has 1 Front-end & 5 OTOs:

Front-end: Place Your Link ($12.95)

Downsell To $9.95

Place Your Link – worth $2,997

5 Fast action bonuses – worth $997

Free Facebook Group – worth $597

Easy to follow video training – get started in minutes

Top-quality support – full-time staff

OTO1: Place Your Link PRO ($37)

Downsell To $17

You can add an extra FIVE links.

OTO2: Place Your Link Total Traffic Fix ($197)

Downsell To $97

DFY set up of your squeeze pages. Send 10 x super solo ads to all the members at all 25 of his own membership sites in the MMO niche.

Plus place your banner permanently on his 25 sites. Plus enjoy free VIP upgrades at all of the sites to enjoy a massive traffic injection.

OTO3: Place Your Link Reseller Rights ($37)

Downsell To $17

Get Reseller rights to Place Your Link – Sell it as if it was your own product and keep 100% commissions across the entire funnel.

OTO4: Place Your Link DFY Weekly Campaigns ($97)

Downsell To $47

Get sent 3x DFY campaigns each and every week. Includes DFY bonus page with review video, product demo, and ten custom bonuses delivered for you (requires Commission Gorilla).

OTO5: Place Your Link The Elite Academy BETA Tester ($997)

Downsell To $497 x 3 PAYMENTS

Become a BETA Tester for his new programme THE ELITE ACADEMY and join at less than half the regular price. Benefits including a guaranteed product launch with him and passive income at least twice a month from his sales rotators. (See The Sales Page For Full Details)

Source: http://review-oto.com/