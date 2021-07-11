Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Syed Haqil

Survey question creation - Builder Icons set

Syed Haqil
Syed Haqil
  • Save
Survey question creation - Builder Icons set minimal clean lineicons iconset creation builder question survey
Download color palette

Hi guys! ✌🏻
I hope you had a great day!

Experimenting with New line icons set.

Here are some recent icons I worked for Survey question creation - Builder Icons.

The large icons are a 2px stroke with disconnected lines. The smaller icons are all contained in a 24px circle with a stroke width that is...

Press "♥️" if you like the app concept. Want more? Follow me for cool stuff!
--------------------------------------------------------
Feel free about your feedback! 🥛

Collaborate and created the icons with my mentor the credits goes to him
Dhandapani
Visit the Below link:

Zoho Survey

Behance Instagram Twitter Medium

Thank you all.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Syed Haqil
Syed Haqil

More by Syed Haqil

View profile
    • Like