Survey question creation - Builder Icons set

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys! ✌🏻
I hope you had a great day!
Experimenting with New line icons set.
Here are some recent icons I worked for Survey question creation - Builder Icons.
The large icons are a 2px stroke with disconnected lines. The smaller icons are all contained in a 24px circle with a stroke width that is...
Press "♥️" if you like the app concept.
Want more? Follow me for cool stuff!
--------------------------------------------------------
Feel free about your feedback! 🥛
Collaborate and created the icons with my mentor the credits goes to him
Dhandapani
Visit the Below link:
Zoho Survey
Behance Instagram Twitter Medium
Thank you all.