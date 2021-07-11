Christy Deva Manohar

Gifting - Experience Mobile APP

Gifting - Experience Mobile APP
Smile Concept iOS App Design

Smile’s objective is to make it as simple as possible for Individuals to meet their gifting needs. The regular tiresome process of gift-finding is tedious, so make it more enjoyable and rewarding.

For UX case study and more details Behance

Product Designer at CrowdANALYTIX
