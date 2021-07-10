Nowadays, Facebook has become the most used and most popular social media. Almost every people are using it as their compulsory medium to express their feelings, thoughts, ideas etc. They are attending many live programmes though Facebook live. A eye-catchy Poster can increase the attention of a Facebook Live. So, I made up my mind to make an tutorial about "Facebook Live Poster Design in Adobe Illustrator". I hope you all will enjoy the tutorial.

Watch The Tutorial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb2s-Iw8xSk