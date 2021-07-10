Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nowadays, Facebook has become the most used and most popular social media. Almost every people are using it as their compulsory medium to express their feelings, thoughts, ideas etc. They are attending many live programmes though Facebook live. A eye-catchy Poster can increase the attention of a Facebook Live. So, I made up my mind to make an tutorial about "Facebook Live Poster Design in Adobe Illustrator". I hope you all will enjoy the tutorial.
Watch The Tutorial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb2s-Iw8xSk