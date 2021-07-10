Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md. Anwar Hossain

Facebook Live Poster Design in Adobe Illustrator

Md. Anwar Hossain
Md. Anwar Hossain
  • Save
Facebook Live Poster Design in Adobe Illustrator facebook poster design instagram poster design instagram post design social media post design social media poster design social media design facebook live poster design facebook live poster poster design poster graphic design
Download color palette

Nowadays, Facebook has become the most used and most popular social media. Almost every people are using it as their compulsory medium to express their feelings, thoughts, ideas etc. They are attending many live programmes though Facebook live. A eye-catchy Poster can increase the attention of a Facebook Live. So, I made up my mind to make an tutorial about "Facebook Live Poster Design in Adobe Illustrator". I hope you all will enjoy the tutorial.

Watch The Tutorial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb2s-Iw8xSk

Md. Anwar Hossain
Md. Anwar Hossain

More by Md. Anwar Hossain

View profile
    • Like