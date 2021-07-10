Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wendy Tian

Coffee Shop App

This is a design for coffee shop apps. This app is purposed for ordering coffee without queuing at the cashier, so people can order easily and pay cashless because health protocol is such a priority in this pandemic state.
Customer can get special promo too by ordering coffee from this app.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
