Coffee Shop App

This is a design for coffee shop apps. This app is purposed for ordering coffee without queuing at the cashier, so people can order easily and pay cashless because health protocol is such a priority in this pandemic state.
Customer can get special promo too by ordering coffee from this app.
Open for Project email me at:
wendytiansunarto94@gmail.com