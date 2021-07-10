Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tika Review

StockJam Review: Now Stop Wasting Money On Stock Media Membershi

Tika Review
Tika Review
  • Save
StockJam Review: Now Stop Wasting Money On Stock Media Membershi stockjam
Download color palette

Do you know that Shutterstock, istock pond5 are charging between $15 to $200 for a single image or video?
And even their discounted offer costs you $5 to $50 for a single asset. They are really overcharging for this.
>> With StockJam, you replace all of the memberships and it doesn't charge you a hefty recurring amount. No need to mess up with limited credits
For more details, please check my review here:
https://www.tikareview.com/stockjam-review/
#StockJam #StockJamreview

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Tika Review
Tika Review

More by Tika Review

View profile
    • Like