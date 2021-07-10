Trending designs to inspire you
Real Estate Business Card.
This template download contains 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are editable and customizable.
Download Link
https://graphicriver.net/item/real-estate-business-card/32815834
Features:
☛Easy Customizable and Editable.
☛CMYK Color Mode.
☛Design in 300 DPI Resolution.
☛3.5×2 inch Dimension.
☛0.25 inch Bleed.
☛Print Ready Format.
☛Help Guide Included.
☛Version Used – Adobe Photoshop CC
Files included:
☛02 PSD Files
☛01 Information File
☛01 Read Me File
Font Used:
☛01. Montserrat
☛02.Roboto-slab
Note: Photos and mockup used in the preview are not included, they are only for Preview and illustration purpose… you can buy it from photodune.net
If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!
....Thank you….