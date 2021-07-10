Hand Painted Murals ::: Tommy G's Meat & Sausage

Trending designs to inspire you
Tommy G’s was interested in having murals created on the walls of a brand new butcher shop to establish a space that is unlike any other in Fairbanks, Alaska.
The murals were to be bold, authentic and of artisanal quality, just like the meats that will be sold there.