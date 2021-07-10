Logo ::: Boston Creek Farm

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for Boston Creek Farm, a Boer goat farm in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Logo Goals:
- To establish Boston Creek Farm as the local livestock producer of the Interior
- Needs to be versatile to work effectively on business cards, letterhead, company signs, other collateral, apparel, business vehicles, product labels, product boxes, social media, and website
- Primarily needed for product packaging, the logo requires variations and versatility to apply to any product developed
- Should not focus on the goats, as Boston Creek Farm sees potential to grow into additional farm and product modalities
- Needs room to grow, and be open to a lot of things as Boston Creek Farm develops.
- Relates with the following words: quality, locally-grown, healthy, natural, holistic
- Conveys that Boston Creek Farm is proud to provide commercial nutrient-dense food
- Imparts value and professionalism
- Acts as a vessel to educate the community on the health benefits of goat meat
- Convey the normalizing of goat meat as a food product