A futuristic war memorial and museum, all in triangular stones and with a fountain. The grey stone gives it a monumental aspect, and the triangular elements represent the hardness of war and loss. The roof is composed of reflecting metal triangles, in the shades from black to white, representing the shades between evil and good and playing with light.