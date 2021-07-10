Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

War Memorial

Paolo Falqui / BLØPA
Paolo Falqui / BLØPA
war memorial modern futuristic 3d model 3d architecture 3d 3d render archidaily architecture
A futuristic war memorial and museum, all in triangular stones and with a fountain. The grey stone gives it a monumental aspect, and the triangular elements represent the hardness of war and loss. The roof is composed of reflecting metal triangles, in the shades from black to white, representing the shades between evil and good and playing with light.

Paolo Falqui / BLØPA
Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

