Taroapp - Landing Page Design

Hello guys 👋,

Taroapp is a Platform-as-a-Service ( PaaS ). You can host your Front-end application and make it alive just a minute. Taroapp also support Server-Side Rendering ( SSR ) framework like Nextjs and Nuxtjs.

How about this design ?? feel free to comment and don't forget to love ❤️

🚀 Demo : https://bit.ly/taroapp-alfianandi