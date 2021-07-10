https://www.fontsera.com/product/mikero-modern-serif-font/

Mikero – Modern Serif Font

This font is perfect for many project such as: book, magazines, logo, branding, photography, crafts, quotes, blog header, poster, advertisements, invitations and more.

Files Includes :

Mikero .otf

Mikero .ttf

Mikero.woff

Mikero.woff2

What’s Included?

Uppercase & lowercase letters, numbers, punctuation

Multilingual support

If you have any questions, please feel free to get in touch.

Thank you