Mikero – Modern Serif Font

https://www.fontsera.com/product/mikero-modern-serif-font/

Mikero – Modern Serif Font

This font is perfect for many project such as: book, magazines, logo, branding, photography, crafts, quotes, blog header, poster, advertisements, invitations and more.
Files Includes :

Mikero .otf
Mikero .ttf
Mikero.woff
Mikero.woff2

What’s Included?

Uppercase & lowercase letters, numbers, punctuation
Multilingual support

If you have any questions, please feel free to get in touch.

Thank you

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
