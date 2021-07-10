Cris Melo

Frida Kahlo portrait by Melo Earth

Frida Kahlo portrait by Melo Earth aceo handpainted original watercolor girl painting portrait woman illustration meloearth frida kahlo
Mini Frida Kahlo portrait, sold on eBay recently.
My eBay: https://linktr.ee/CrisMelo

