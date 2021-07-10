Terry Edward Elkins

A hike in the woods took an unexpected turn…

Terry Edward Elkins
Terry Edward Elkins
Hire Me
  • Save
A hike in the woods took an unexpected turn… scary atmospheric canadian artist vector art aliens outdoors mountains mystery robots sci-fi vintage retro
Download color palette

Switched up the palette of a previous illo and added a alien-robotic-scary-stompy-thing in the background. Kinda fun apocalyptic vibe to it (can apocalyptic be fun??).

Terry Edward Elkins
Terry Edward Elkins
Welcome to my little corner of the woods here on Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Terry Edward Elkins

View profile
    • Like