Status Bar

Status Bar icon
Phosphor 1.3 is coming soon — with a UI showcase in the Figma library!

This one is inspired by an Android status bar.

www.phosphoricons.com
www.figma.com/@phosphoricons

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Helena Zhang
Designer/writer. Brand, product, systems.
